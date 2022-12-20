When BMW i7 basked in Budapest Opera House's limelight

BMW unveiled its one of the most luxurious electric vehicles, the i7 sedan this year
To celebrate i7's launch in Hungary, a special shoot was organised at the Opera House, Budapest
The luxurious electric sedan took the centre stage at the acclaimed location
The BMW i7 was shown through the lens of three photographers before its official market premiere
The electric sedan comes with two electric motors on front and rear axles
The EV provides a range of 625 km
BMW i7 offers power output of 536 hp and maximum torque of 549 Nm
The highlight of this EV is that it comes with a 31.3-inch 8K OLED entertainment screen at its rear side
There is good news! This luxury EV is coming to India next year