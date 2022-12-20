When BMW i7 basked in Budapest Opera House's limelight

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 20, 2022

BMW unveiled its one of the most luxurious electric vehicles, the i7 sedan this year

To celebrate i7's launch in Hungary, a special shoot was organised at the Opera House, Budapest

The luxurious electric sedan took the centre stage at the acclaimed location

The BMW i7 was shown through the lens of three photographers before its official market premiere

The electric sedan comes with two electric motors on front and rear axles 

The EV provides a range of 625 km

BMW i7 offers power output of 536 hp and maximum torque of 549 Nm

The highlight of this EV is that it comes with a 31.3-inch 8K OLED entertainment screen at its rear side

There is good news! This luxury EV is coming to India next year 

Know more about the features of BMW i7
Click Here