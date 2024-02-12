BMW 7 Series Protection is ultimate fort on wheels, can thwart bullets, bombs

If you thought the BMW 7 Series is the ultimate in opulence, you may have been right all along. But sometimes, just sometimes, sheer luxury isn't enough for a certain exclusive clientele who prioritise safety over everything else. And for such individuals, the BMW 7 Series Protection has been officially driven out in India. The German luxury car brand claims that the 7 Series Protection retains all the grandeur and magnificence of the 7 Series but is engineered to serve one solitary purpose - to keep occupants safe from a plethora of risks.

The BMW 7 Series is for the rich and famous. The BMW 7 Series Protection is for the rich, famous and high-risk individuals. It may look nearly identical to the 7 Series - an essential pre-requisite to ensure it remains inconspicuous in a convoy. But it is at its core is where the real differences are at.

BMW 7 Series Protection: Get set, escape

Weighing in at a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection is a massively heavy vehicle. Each reinforced door of the vehicle, in fact, weighs 400 kilos. But for all the weight, the sedan has to be extremely agile to make quick getaways if and when required. But while the 4.4-litre V8 petrol motor under the hood helps the vehicle produce 530 hp and offer 750 Nm of torque, and while it has a top speed of 210 kmph, and while it can fire from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds, the BMW 7 Series Protection can also stand still and take hits on its proverbial chest.

While BMW does not expect any owner of the BMW 7 Series Protection to be anywhere except in the back seats of the vehicle, the front part of the model does offer a long list of features, including a curved display screen.

BMW 7 Series Protection: A luxury tank

Whether is is the armoured body of the BMW 7 Series Protection or the reinforced bolstering on the roof to thwart attacks from drones or special reinforcement on the underbody or the 75 mm bullet and blast-resistance armoured window glass, this here is a vehicle that claims to take it all and still be fighting fit. Even the 20-inch tyres on the model can run a distance of 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated - crucial if bullets are fired at these. And then there is the self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case the lid is specifically targeted and fired upon.

BMW 7 Series Protection: Crafted for magnificence

A close look at the refrigeration unit for beverages. The section is tucked behind the armrest in the middle of the backseats.

If high-risk individuals want the ultimate protection on the move, they can travel in a battle tank. But where is the comfort and sheer indulgence in that? The next best option may just be the BMW 7 Series Protection that continues to offer a very high level of comfort despite the long list of protective additions. Space and seat comfort at the back is the same as that found inside the ‘conventional’ BMW 7 Series but it is the feature list that promises to cocoon the VVIPs inside. Cold refreshments? There is a small fridge behind the back seats that can cool beverages by either four or 10 degrees. Want to unwind to music? A 1,265-watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System comes as standard. Too exhausted to pull the doors shut? For the first time on a BMW model, the 7 Series Protection gets doors that come with motorised assistance. Then there are ‘plebeian ’ additions too like electrically operated roller sunblinds and an electric heating function for both the windscreen and the front sections of the side windows. And that is still not all. Owners can select from multiple exterior body colour options while also being given the options for various customisation in the cabin.

The BMW 7 Series Protection offers the same amount of space for backseat passengers as the BMW 7 Series.

BMW 7 Series Protection: The business end

BMW officials say because of the array of protective features on the model, engineers in Germany are able to only roll out four units of the 7 Series Protection each week. A major part of the assembly is done manually to ensure both accountability and precision while allowing to meet specific demands from the very discerning clientele.

And because the BMW 7 Series Protection is an extremely special vehicle, it may also need an extremely special person behind the steering. As such, the company also offers training courses as an option for drivers who would eventually be tasked to drive either this or any other armoured BMW model anywhere across the world.

The company has also confirmed that because of the changing trends in the global automotive world, it will eventually offer an armoured version of its models with an all-electric powertrain. For now though, models like the BMW 7 Series Protection will continue to be the creme-de-la-creme of the VVIPs among VVIPs.

