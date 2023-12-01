Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech LUX Long Range Latest Updates
Tiago EV is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech LUX Long Range in Delhi is Rs. 11.93 Lakhs. It offersTiago EV is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Tiago EV XZ Plus Tech LUX Long Range in Delhi is Rs. 11.93 Lakhs. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack