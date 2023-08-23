HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Punch Ev Spotted Ahead Of Launch, Gets Interior From Tiago Ev

Tata Punch EV spotted ahead of launch, gets interior from Tiago EV

Tata Motors is currently the biggest electric four-wheeler manufacturer in the Indian market. Currently, they are selling the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The brand will soon launch the electric version of the Punch. Now, the electric micro-SUV has been spotted while it was recharging at a charging station.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The charging port on the Punch EV will be positioned on the front bumper.
The charging port on the Punch EV will be positioned on the front bumper.

Tata Motors has made a few cosmetic changes to the exterior of the Punch. The bumper will be a bit different as it will house the charging flap and it can get the tri-arrow elements just like Tata is using on Tiago EV's front bumper.

There are no changes on the side apart from the different set of alloy wheels. The rear is also expected to look the same apart from a slightly different rear bumper design. Tata will incorporate blue elements so that the Punch EV's exterior looks slightly different.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Be.05 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Be.05
₹12 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹ 12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The interior will also receive a major design language so that it is now EV-friendly. It will come with a rotary gear dial just like Tata is using on other electric vehicles. The manual parking brake will be replaced with an electronic unit. The instrument cluster will be updated so that it shows EV-related information such as range, battery status, regeneration etc.

The previous spy shots of the Tata Punch EV revealed that it will come with rear disc brakes as well.
The previous spy shots of the Tata Punch EV revealed that it will come with rear disc brakes as well.
The previous spy shots of the Tata Punch EV revealed that it will come with rear disc brakes as well.
The previous spy shots of the Tata Punch EV revealed that it will come with rear disc brakes as well.

The blue accents will be carried forward to the interior as well. There will be blue surrounds around the AC vents and blue stitching on the steering wheel and seats. Speaking of seats, Tata will offer leatherette seats on the top-end variants of the Punch.

It is also expected that the Punch EV will also come with an electric sunroof on some variants. Tata recently added a sunroof to the Punch with CNG variants.

Also watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

As of now, the battery specs are not revealed. However, it is expected that Tata will use the same Ziptron technology that is doing duty on the rest of the electric vehicles of the manufacturer. Tata can also offer two battery pack sizes with the Punch EV, just like they do with the Tiago EV and Nexon EV.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: Punch Nexon EV Tiago EV Tata Motors Tata Punch Punch EV electric vehicles EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 299 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.