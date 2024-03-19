HT Auto
Tata Tiago.ev updated with new features. Check them out

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2024, 11:05 AM
  • Tata Motors has silently updated the Tiago.ev but the price of the electric car has not been revised.
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Motors has silently updated the Tiago.EV with few new features. The XZ+ Tech LR now comes with auto-dimming IRVM which means the driver no longer needs to flip the switch of the IRVM from day to night. The XZ+ variants now come with a 45 W USB port to fast charge mobile devices.

Apart from this, the pollen air filter and auto-fold outside rearview mirrors are now available only on the XZ+ variants. Tata has removed the black roof from all variants of Tiago.ev. Apart from this, there are no changes and Tata has not done any price revision to the Tiago EV. It still costs between 7.99 lakh and 11.89 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

