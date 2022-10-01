Tata Tiago EV: First Look
Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV at an introductory starting price of ₹8.49 lakh, making it the most affordable electric car in India. Here is a quick look at the latest EV and key features it has to offer.
First Published Date: 01 Oct 2022, 11:00 AM IST
