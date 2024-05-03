In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SR Storm vs NTORQ 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Ntorq 125 Brand Aprilia TVS Price ₹ 1.11 Lakhs ₹ 84,636 Mileage 38.5 kmpl 47 to 54.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.49 cc 124.8 cc Power 9.92 PS PS 9.38 PS PS