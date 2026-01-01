hamburger icon
ZX 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Vespa ZX 125 Front Left View
1/12
Vespa ZX 125 Seat View
2/12
Vespa ZX 125 Taillight View
3/12
Vespa ZX 125 Brand Name View
4/12
Vespa ZX 125 Engine View
5/12
Vespa ZX 125 Exhaust View
View all Images
6/12

Vespa ZX 125 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.22 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Vespa ZX 125 Key Specs
Engine124.45 cc
View all ZX 125 specs and features

ZX 125 STD

ZX 125 STD Prices

The ZX 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

ZX 125 STD Mileage

All variants of the ZX 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

ZX 125 STD Colours

The ZX 125 STD is available in 4 colour options: Azure Blue, Glossy Red, Matte Black, Pearl White.

ZX 125 STD Engine and Transmission

The ZX 125 STD is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.

ZX 125 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the ZX 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia SR 125 priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.13 Lakhs or the Aprilia SR Storm priced ₹1.07 Lakhs.

ZX 125 STD Specs & Features

The ZX 125 STD has Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Vespa ZX 125 STD Price

ZX 125 STD

₹1.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,06,876
RTO
8,550
Insurance
6,580
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,22,006
EMI@2,622/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Vespa ZX 125 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Length
1770 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Steel Wheel
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Clutch
Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived hydralic single side arm from suspension with Anti Dive characteristics

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Vespa ZX 125 STD EMI
EMI2,360 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,09,805
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,09,805
Interest Amount
31,803
Payable Amount
1,41,608

Vespa ZX 125 Alternatives

Aprilia SR 125

Aprilia SR 125

1.11 - 1.13 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ZX 125vsSR 125
Aprilia SR Storm

Aprilia SR Storm

1.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ZX 125vsSR Storm
Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ZX 125vsDestini 125
TVS Ntorq 150

TVS Ntorq 150

1.09 - 1.18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ZX 125vsNtorq 150
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

87,042 - 1.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ZX 125vsNTORQ 125

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Popular Vespa Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Vespa Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details