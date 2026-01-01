|Engine
|124.45 cc
The ZX 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the ZX 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The ZX 125 STD is available in 4 colour options: Azure Blue, Glossy Red, Matte Black, Pearl White.
In the ZX 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia SR 125 priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.13 Lakhs or the Aprilia SR Storm priced ₹1.07 Lakhs.
The ZX 125 STD has Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.