HT Auto

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Left Side
1/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Right Side
2/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Right Side View
3/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front View
4/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Handle Bar View
5/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Headlight
6/19
2.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Key Specs
Engine349 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
View all Classic 350 specs and features

Classic 350 Signals Latest Updates

Classic 350 falls under Cruiser category and has 5 variants. The price of Classic 350 Signals in Delhi is Rs. 2.46 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Signals is 13 L

  • Fuel Capacity: 13 L
  • Length: 2145 mm
  • Max Power: 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder , 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled
    • ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Price

    Signals
    ₹2.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,16,000
    RTO
    17,280
    Insurance
    12,322
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,45,602
    EMI@5,279/mo
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13 L
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Length
    2145 mm
    Wheelbase
    1390 mm
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Height
    1090 mm
    Saddle Height
    805 mm
    Width
    785 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90 - 19, Rear :-120/80 - 18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    270 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    455 km
    Max Power
    20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
    Stroke
    85.8 mm
    Max Torque
    27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    349 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder , 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi-plates
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    72 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Twin Downtube Spine Frame
    Rear Suspension
    Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
    Front Suspension
    Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V, 8 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Halogen Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals EMI
    EMI4,751 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,21,041
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,21,041
    Interest Amount
    64,021
    Payable Amount
    2,85,062

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 other Variants

    Heritage
    ₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,99,500
    RTO
    15,960
    Insurance
    12,045
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,27,505
    EMI@4,890/mo
    View breakup
    Dark
    ₹2.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349 cc
    View breakup
    Chrome
    ₹2.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

