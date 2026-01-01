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Pulsar NS200PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Front Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Front Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Front View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Rear Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Rear Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Single Channel

4.2 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.60 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Key Specs
Engine199.5 cc
View all Pulsar NS200 specs and features

Pulsar NS200 Single Channel

Pulsar NS200 Single Channel Prices

The Pulsar NS200 Single Channel, is listed at ₹1.60 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar NS200 Single Channel Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar NS200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar NS200 Single Channel Colours

The Pulsar NS200 Single Channel is available in 4 colour options: Ebony Black, Cocktail Wine Red, Pewter Grey Blue, Metallic Pearl White.

Pulsar NS200 Single Channel Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar NS200 Single Channel is powered by a 199.5 cc engine.

Pulsar NS200 Single Channel vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar NS200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 priced ₹1.71 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V priced between ₹1.42 Lakhs - 1.5 Lakhs.

Pulsar NS200 Single Channel Specs & Features

The Pulsar NS200 Single Channel has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator and Pillion Seat.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Single Channel Price

Pulsar NS200 Single Channel

₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,38,302
RTO
11,064
Insurance
11,016
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,382
EMI@3,447/mo
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Single Channel Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2 L
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2017 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg
Height
1075 mm
Width
804 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
136 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
Stroke
49 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
3 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4-value FI 6-Speed Engine
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
72 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Nitrox Mono Shock Absorber With Canister
Front Suspension
Upside Down Forks

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Single Channel EMI
EMI3,102 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,44,343
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,44,343
Interest Amount
41,807
Payable Amount
1,86,150

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 other Variants

Pulsar NS200 STD

₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,024
RTO
11,092
Insurance
11,769
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,54,885
EMI@3,329/mo
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Close

Pulsar NS200 Dual Channel USD

₹1.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,48,603
RTO
11,888
Insurance
11,189
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,71,680
EMI@3,690/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Pulsar NS200vsPulsar RS200
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

1.42 - 1.5 Lakhs
Pulsar NS200vsApache RTR 200 4V
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.5 Lakhs
+1
Pulsar NS200vsHornet 2.0
Yamaha R15S

Yamaha R15S

1.54 Lakhs
Pulsar NS200vsR15S
Yamaha XSR 155

Yamaha XSR 155

1.5 - 1.6 Lakhs
Pulsar NS200vsXSR 155
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.26 - 1.34 Lakhs
Pulsar NS200vsFZ-X

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