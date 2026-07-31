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Honda SP160 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Honda SP160 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
SP160 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Raider
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage50 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc124.8 cc
Power13.1 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm180 mm
Length
2061 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg123 kg
Height
1100 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm780 mm
Width
786 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
110 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI EngineAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
57.30 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda RoadSyncintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,80395,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,15882,860
RTO
9,0526,560
Insurance
10,5936,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8542,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs SP 125
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Raider Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125

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