Honda SP160 vs TVS Raider

In 2023 Honda SP160 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
13
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8771,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,50095,219
RTO
10,9007,617
Insurance
10,4776,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,351

    Latest News

    TVS will retail nearly all of its commuter and sporty motorcycles, along with the NTorq 125 scooter. The company will also bring its three-wheeler range to the market
    TVS becomes first Indian two-wheeler maker to enter Venezuela
    24 Oct 2023
    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was seen riding a TVS Raider 125 while shooting for his upcoming film titled 'Sky Force' in Uttar Pradesh. (Image: X/ANI)
    Watch: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar rides TVS Raider 125
    30 Aug 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
