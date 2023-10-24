In 2023 Honda SP160 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Honda SP160 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs 95,219 (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less