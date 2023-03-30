HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Could Introduce A New 350 Cc Motorcycle By Diwali

Honda could introduce a new 350 cc motorcycle by Diwali

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is currently working on expanding their 350 cc line-up in the Indian market. The new motorcycle could get launched by Diwali of 2023. However, it is important to note that Honda Japan has not yet approved the project. The motorcycle will be based on the same platform as the H'ness CB350 and the CB350RS which are currently on sale in the Indian market.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 17:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda has introduced new accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. There are also two Cafe Racer kits, one for each motorcycle.
Honda has introduced new accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. There are also two Cafe Racer kits, one for each motorcycle.
Honda has introduced new accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. There are also two Cafe Racer kits, one for each motorcycle.
Honda has introduced new accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. There are also two Cafe Racer kits, one for each motorcycle.

The H'ness CB350 is a retro motorcycle that can be customized in a cruiser and a cafe racer as well because Honda is now offering genuine accessory kits. On the other hand, the CB350 RS is a pseudo scrambler that can be modified into a cafe racer as well because of the kits.

So, as of now, it is not clear what the new 350 cc motorcycle will be. It could be a proper cruiser like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. If this is the case then the new motorcycle will also be going against the Yezdi Roadster.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benelli Imperiale 400 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Imperiale 400
374 cc
₹1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 400
373.3 cc
₹1.92 - 2.12 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Honda Activa 125 with Smart Key launched, is now OBD2 compliant

Because the new motorcycle will be based on the same platform as the H'ness and CB350RS, the engine will be shared. It will be a 350 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 21 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox with relatively tall gearing. There is a slight possibility that Honda might retune the engine for the new motorcycle.

As of now, it is not known whether the new motorcycle will sit below or above the current 350 cc motorcycles. Speaking of positioning, the H'ness CB350 currently is offered in two variants. There is DLX which costs 2.09 lakh whereas the DLX Pro is priced at 2.12 lakh. The DLX Pro is also sold in a chrome colour scheme which costs 2.14 lakh. The CB350RS is priced between 2.05 lakh and 2.18 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 17:55 PM IST
TAGS: Meteor 350 Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Honda H'ness CB350 CB350RS
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 394 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city