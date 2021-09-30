HT Auto
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹63,273*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum
₹75,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
9 Nm @ 4750 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0+0.2-
Displacement
109.51 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
AutomaticCVT-Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47.0 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,11887,722
Ex-Showroom Price
63,27375,625
RTO
5,0616,050
Insurance
5,7846,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5931,885
