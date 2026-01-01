|Engine
|109.51 cc
The Dio DLX, is listed at ₹93,801 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Dio offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Dio DLX is available in 5 colour options: Red, Grey Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Jazzy Blue Metallic.
The Dio DLX is powered by a 109.51 cc engine.
In the Dio's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 75.71 Thousands or the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.
The Dio DLX has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.