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Honda Dio Front Right View
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Honda Dio Front View
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Honda Dio DLX

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
93,801*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Honda Dio Key Specs
Engine109.51 cc
View all Dio specs and features

Dio DLX

Dio DLX Prices

The Dio DLX, is listed at ₹93,801 (ex-showroom).

Dio DLX Mileage

All variants of the Dio offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Dio DLX Colours

The Dio DLX is available in 5 colour options: Red, Grey Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Jazzy Blue Metallic.

Dio DLX Engine and Transmission

The Dio DLX is powered by a 109.51 cc engine.

Dio DLX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Dio's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 75.71 Thousands or the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

Dio DLX Specs & Features

The Dio DLX has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Honda Dio DLX Price

Dio DLX

₹ 93,801*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,973
RTO
6,878
Insurance
6,950
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,801
EMI@2,016/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Honda Dio DLX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Length
1808 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Height
1150 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
723 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Golden Steel Rim
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
254.4 km
Max Speed
83 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
47 mm
Emission Type
BS6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Under Bone
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda Dio DLX EMI
EMI1,815 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
84,420
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
84,420
Interest Amount
24,451
Payable Amount
1,08,871

Honda Dio other Variants

Dio STD

₹ 81,544*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
68,846
RTO
6,008
Insurance
6,690
On-Road Price in Delhi
81,544
EMI@1,753/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Honda Dio Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
+4
DiovsPleasure Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
DiovsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
DiovsEpluto 7G
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

74,369 - 87,693
+2
DiovsActiva 6G
TVS Zest 110

TVS Zest 110

70,600 - 75,500
+1
DiovsZest 110

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