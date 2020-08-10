Saved Articles

Hero Xoom 110 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalAutomatic
Engine Type
SI EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25087,852
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68475,347
RTO
6,1056,528
Insurance
7,4615,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,888

