In 2023 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs 69,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price).
Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm.
On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours.
The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
