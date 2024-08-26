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Hero Xoom 110 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Activa 6g
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 72,351₹ 74,369
Mileage53.4 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc109.51 cc
Power8.15 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Speedometer
Headlight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm162 mm
Length
1881 mm1833 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg106 kg
Height
1118 mm1165 mm
Additional Storage
Yes18 L
Saddle Height
770 mm764 mm
Width
717 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes18 L
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes4.2 inch TFT display
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,22486,446
Ex-Showroom Price
72,35174,369
RTO
5,7885,949
Insurance
6,0856,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8101,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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