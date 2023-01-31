Honda Activa rivalling Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: 5 things to know

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its 110 cc scooter line-up with the new Xoom 110 that has been launched in the Indian market. It will be going against the Honda Dio, Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter 110 as well as the Hero Maestro Edge 110. Here are five things that one should know about the new Hero Xoom 110.

Hero Xoom 110: Design

The design of the Xoom 110 can be called futuristic as it is something that has not been seen on any of the scooters till now. It comes with a striking LED headlamp as well as a LED tail lamp. There is an X-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp as well, the same X-shaped design is carried over to the tail lamp as well.

Hero Xoom 110 will be offered in five colour options. There is Polestar Blue, Black & Pearl Silver White, Sports Red and Matt Abrax Orange colour schemes.

Hero Xoom 110: Features

In terms of features, the Hero Xoom 110 is equipped with segment-first cornering lights. The manufacturer calls it the “HiCL-Hero intelligent cornering light". There is also a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster that can show call and SMS-related information. Other features on offer are Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Boot Light and Mobile Charger in front glove box.

Hero Xoom 110: Engine

Hero Xoom 110 is powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine paired with a CVT, and it churns out 8.04 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm.

Hero Xoom 110: Hardware

Braking duties on the Hero Xoom 110 is done by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. The lower variants get a drum brake in the front also. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Hero MotoCorp is using 12-inch wheels for the Xoom 110.

Hero Xoom 110: Price and variants

Hero is offering Xoom 110 in three variants. The LX-Sheet Drum is priced at ₹68,599. Then there is VX- Cast Drum that costs ₹71,799. The top-end ZX-Cast Cast Drum is priced at ₹76,699. All the prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

