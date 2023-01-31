HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Activa Rivalling Hero Xoom 110 Scooter Launched In India: 5 Things To Know

Honda Activa rivalling Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: 5 things to know

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its 110 cc scooter line-up with the new Xoom 110 that has been launched in the Indian market. It will be going against the Honda Dio, Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter 110 as well as the Hero Maestro Edge 110. Here are five things that one should know about the new Hero Xoom 110.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2023, 21:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.

Hero Xoom 110: Design

The design of the Xoom 110 can be called futuristic as it is something that has not been seen on any of the scooters till now. It comes with a striking LED headlamp as well as a LED tail lamp. There is an X-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp as well, the same X-shaped design is carried over to the tail lamp as well.

Hero Xoom 110 will be offered in five colour options. There is Polestar Blue, Black & Pearl Silver White, Sports Red and Matt Abrax Orange colour schemes.

Also Read : Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched at 80,537

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹65,573 - 78,146 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Maestro Edge 110 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Maestro Edge 110
110.9 cc
₹62,750 - 72,150 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Passion Pro (HT Auto photo)
Hero Passion Pro
113 cc
₹65,740 - 75,400 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hop Electric Lyf (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric Lyf
₹66,535 - 81,345 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
₹66,700 - 89,600 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Destini 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Destini 125
124.6 cc
₹66,700 - 78,900 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Hero Xoom 110: Features

In terms of features, the Hero Xoom 110 is equipped with segment-first cornering lights. The manufacturer calls it the “HiCL-Hero intelligent cornering light". There is also a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster that can show call and SMS-related information. Other features on offer are Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Boot Light and Mobile Charger in front glove box.

Hero Xoom 110: Engine

Hero Xoom 110 is powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine paired with a CVT, and it churns out 8.04 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm.

Hero Xoom 110: Hardware

Braking duties on the Hero Xoom 110 is done by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. The lower variants get a drum brake in the front also. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Hero MotoCorp is using 12-inch wheels for the Xoom 110.

Hero Xoom 110: Price and variants

Hero is offering Xoom 110 in three variants. The LX-Sheet Drum is priced at 68,599. Then there is VX- Cast Drum that costs 71,799. The top-end ZX-Cast Cast Drum is priced at 76,699. All the prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2023, 21:53 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Xoom 110 Scooters
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
28% OFF
Pidilite WD 40, 170 G Multipurpose Spray for Auto Maintenance, Rust Remover, Lubricant, Loosens Stuck & Rust Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling, All purpose Protectant & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 166 Rs. 230
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Benda_2
Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Honda Activa rivalling Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: 5 things to know
Honda Activa rivalling Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: 5 things to know
2023 Hyundai Aura gets a boost in safety features
2023 Hyundai Aura gets a boost in safety features
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now available with CNG
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now available with CNG
Tesla to boost spending as Gigafactory expansions gather pace
Tesla to boost spending as Gigafactory expansions gather pace
Ather Energy hits key milestone, rolls out 1 lakh electric scooters since debut
Ather Energy hits key milestone, rolls out 1 lakh electric scooters since debut

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city