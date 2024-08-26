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Hero Xoom 110 vs Honda Dio

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Dio
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 72,351₹ 68,846
Mileage53.4 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc109.51 cc
Power8.15 PS PS7.95 PS PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Headlight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1881 mm1808 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg103 kg
Height
1118 mm1150 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
770 mm765 mm
Width
717 mm723 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph83 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperUnit Swing
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes.2 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah12V, 5.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,22481,544
Ex-Showroom Price
72,35168,846
RTO
5,7886,008
Insurance
6,0856,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8101,752

Dio Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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