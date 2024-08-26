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HomeCompare BikesXoom 110 vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Hero Xoom 110 vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 72,351₹ 73,340
Mileage53.4 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc109.7 cc
Power8.15 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L6 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm150 mm
Length
1881 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg107 kg
Height
1118 mm1115 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
770 mm765 mm
Width
717 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm7.47 PS
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
i3s Technology
YesAnalog
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,22485,313
Ex-Showroom Price
72,35173,340
RTO
5,7885,867
Insurance
6,0856,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8101,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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Latest Car & Bike News

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