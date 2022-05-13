HT Auto
EV safety is most important, says Hero MotoCorp CEO amid EV fire debate

From Okinawa to Ola Electric, EV fire incidents have triggered a probe ordered by the Centre to find out if electric vehicles manufacturers are at fault when it comes to ensuring safety.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2022, 12:20 PM
At a time when questions are being raised about electric scooters amid EV fire incidents, Hero MotoCorp has said that safety is of utmost importance when it comes to electric mobility. Pawan Munjal, CEO at the Indian two-wheeeler manufacturer, said manufacturers should sell models that are sustainable and aligned to customers' requirements. Hero MotoCorp, which is India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is all set to enter the EV two-wheeler segment under the brand Vida later this year.

"Undoubtedly, electrification is the way ahead for the industry .. Some companies are already at it .. I believe that EVs will be the vehicles of the future. The country is moving towards that. This (movement towards EVs) will necessitate tremendous gains for the entire vehicle manufacturing ecosystem too," Munjal said.

Munjal said that the design principles will be most crucial to this endeavour. Referring to some of the EV fire incidents in the recent past, Munjal said, "Safety is non-negotiable and is of paramount importance given whatever has been happening across the country."

So far, there have been multiple incidents of electric scooters from Pure EV, Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Jitendra EV. The Centre has taken cognisance of the matter and has ordered a probe to find out the cause of the incidents. The Centre has also warned of penalising EV makers if they are found guilty of negligence while manufacturing their products.

Among the EV makers who find themselves at the Centre of the EV fire debate, Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV are three manufacturers to issue recalls to fix their electric two-wheelers.

Earlier this year, Hero MotoCorp had announced that it has raised around 760 crore fund which will also help it set up its upcoming electric vehicle business. The company will introduce emerging mobility solutions under the Vida brand including its EV that will be officially unveiled on July 1.

First Published Date: 13 May 2022, 12:20 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric Ola S1 Pro Okinawa Okinawa Autotech Pure EV Jitendra EV Hero Hero MotoCorp Pawan Munjal
