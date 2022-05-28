HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ev Fire Probe: Panel Appointed By Centre To Submit Report Next Week

EV fire probe: Panel appointed by Centre to submit report next week

From Ola Electric to Okinawa Autotech, several electric two-wheeler manufacturers are under scanner for repeated incidents of EVs catching fire in recent past. The Centre has promised penalty against those found negligent.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2022, 08:45 AM
A Pure EV electric scooter was seen catching fire in Hyderabad on May 11.
A Pure EV electric scooter was seen catching fire in Hyderabad on May 11.
A Pure EV electric scooter was seen catching fire in Hyderabad on May 11.
A Pure EV electric scooter was seen catching fire in Hyderabad on May 11.

A panel of experts set up by the Centre in March to investigate reasons behind electric two-wheeler fire incidents will submit its findings next week. The panel will also submit its suggestions on measures to minimise such fire incidents along with the report. The report will be based on multiple EV fire incidents which involved top electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV among others.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹0.85 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Okinawa Oki100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Okinawa Oki100
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400
₹90,799 - 1.07 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had roped in the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) to probe the circumstances that led to the fire incidents. The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) comes under the SAM (System Analysis and Modelling) cluster of DRDO labs. A government official was quoted by news agency PTI, saying, "The expert committee (formed to enquire into the incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire) will submit its report on May 30."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has already warned of stern action against the electric two-wheeler manufacturers who, if found negligent in the probe report, will be strictly penalised. "We are waiting for the report from the expert committee. After receiving the report, we will find out exactly what is the reason behind that. On the basis of that report, we will take appropriate action against the manufacturer," he had said.

It all started with a video of an Ola Electric S1 Pro scooter catching fire in Pune. Later, more incidents were reported from various parts of the country. At least six people have been killed in such incidents. Several EV makers were forced to recall their products amid criticism over safety issues.

The EV fire controversy has come at a time when electric two-wheeler segment has been witnessing phenomenal rise in India. The EV two-wheeler segment saw 370 percent growth in the last month. With nearly 50,000 electric two-wheelers sold in March, India saw 2.31 lakh EV two-wheelers sold between April, 2021 and last month. Compared to the previous fiscal when EV two-wheelers found only 41,046 homes, it is a massive increase of 564 percent.

First Published Date: 28 May 2022, 08:45 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle EVs Ola Ola Electric Pure EV Okinawa Autotech
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

EV fire probe: Panel appointed by Centre to submit report next week
EV fire probe: Panel appointed by Centre to submit report next week
Ola Electric to set up electric car and battery cell plants, on hunt for lands
Ola Electric to set up electric car and battery cell plants, on hunt for lands
Ola Electric responds to user's claim of dismantled front fork on S1 Pro
Ola Electric responds to user's claim of dismantled front fork on S1 Pro
Car sales take a hit due to semiconductor shortage, Covid-19 measures
Car sales take a hit due to semiconductor shortage, Covid-19 measures
Asia Road Racing Championship 2022: Honda India Racing Team lands in Malaysia
Asia Road Racing Championship 2022: Honda India Racing Team lands in Malaysia

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city