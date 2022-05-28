EV fire probe: Panel appointed by Centre to submit report next week

From Ola Electric to Okinawa Autotech, several electric two-wheeler manufacturers are under scanner for repeated incidents of EVs catching fire in recent past. The Centre has promised penalty against those found negligent.

A panel of experts set up by the Centre in March to investigate reasons behind electric two-wheeler fire incidents will submit its findings next week. The panel will also submit its suggestions on measures to minimise such fire incidents along with the report. The report will be based on multiple EV fire incidents which involved top electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV among others.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had roped in the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) to probe the circumstances that led to the fire incidents. The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) comes under the SAM (System Analysis and Modelling) cluster of DRDO labs. A government official was quoted by news agency PTI, saying, "The expert committee (formed to enquire into the incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire) will submit its report on May 30."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has already warned of stern action against the electric two-wheeler manufacturers who, if found negligent in the probe report, will be strictly penalised. "We are waiting for the report from the expert committee. After receiving the report, we will find out exactly what is the reason behind that. On the basis of that report, we will take appropriate action against the manufacturer," he had said.

It all started with a video of an Ola Electric S1 Pro scooter catching fire in Pune. Later, more incidents were reported from various parts of the country. At least six people have been killed in such incidents. Several EV makers were forced to recall their products amid criticism over safety issues.

The EV fire controversy has come at a time when electric two-wheeler segment has been witnessing phenomenal rise in India. The EV two-wheeler segment saw 370 percent growth in the last month. With nearly 50,000 electric two-wheelers sold in March, India saw 2.31 lakh EV two-wheelers sold between April, 2021 and last month. Compared to the previous fiscal when EV two-wheelers found only 41,046 homes, it is a massive increase of 564 percent.

First Published Date: