In 2024 Hero Electric Nyx or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at 0.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 55 km/charge and the ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours.