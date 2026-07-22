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HomeCompare BikesChetak vs V1 [2022-2024]

Bajaj Chetak vs Vida V1 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Chetak vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak V1 [2022-2024]
BrandBajajVida
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge165 km/charge
Battery Capacity-3.44 kWh
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes5 Hours 55 Minutes

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1301 mm
Additional Storage
25 L26 L
Saddle Height
763 mm780 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
113 km100 km
Max Speed
55 kmph80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L26 L
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | SportsDocument Storage, Parking Assistance, Emergency Alert, Follow me headlamp, Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Sports | Custom, Vida Cloud, 4g Connectivity, Track My Bike, Remote Immobilisation, SOS Alert and Button
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes7 Inch, TFT, Touchscreen
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes5 Hours 55 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,07,806
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,02,700
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9495,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1592,317
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Car & Bike News

Bajaj aims to ramp up its EV game with new electric motorcycle launches, as well as expand the Chetak's production capacity.
Bajaj to go big with EVs; Chetak expansion on cards
22 Jul 2026
The Hero Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro
Hero Vida V2: Does it +1 the preceding V1? Check out the electric scooter's key highlights
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Vida V1 Plus electric scooter is available with discounts ranging between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,000 on online market platforms Amazon and Flipkart, depending on payment modes.
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In terms of design, the V2 and V1 look almost identical.
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Bajaj Auto will emphasise on the 125 cc motorcycles as well as the Chetak in FY27.
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26 Jun 2026
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21 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
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18 Oct 2023
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23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
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