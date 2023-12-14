Saved Articles

Bajaj Chetak vs Vida V1

In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3800 W3.9 kW
Motor IP Rating
67IP68
Max Torque
16 Nm-
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
67IP67 ( Battery )
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.75 Hrs.5 Hours 55 Minutes
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,08,457
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,0001,02,900
RTO
00
Insurance
05,557
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,331

    Latest News

    The V1 Pro is the only scooter that Vida Electric is selling in the Indian market.
    Hero MotoCorp's Vida Electric announces support for customers affected by Chennai floods
    14 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane packs more range but a lower top speed and drum brakes on both wheels. It gets an optional 'Tecpac' with more features
    2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh
    2 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    The discounts and benefits are available on limited stocks up till December 31, 2023
    Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 e-scooter gets year-end offers of up to 31,000
    17 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Sian Roadster hybrid sports car is Lamborghini's most powerful speed demon yet.
    First Look: Lamborghini Sian Roadster hybrid sports car
    9 Jul 2020
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
