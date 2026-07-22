In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Chetak vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|V1 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vida
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|165 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|5 Hours 55 Minutes