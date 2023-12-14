Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450x vs Vida V1

Ather Energy 450x or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66IP68
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
6400 W6000 w
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP65IP67 ( Battery )
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes5 Hours 55 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,08,457
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,02,900
RTO
00
Insurance
5,5145,557
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8172,331

    Latest News

    The V1 Pro is the only scooter that Vida Electric is selling in the Indian market.
    Hero MotoCorp's Vida Electric announces support for customers affected by Chennai floods
    14 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy is currently preparing to launch the 450X Apex and a new family electric scooter.
    Ather Energy announces special offers for December. Check them out
    14 Dec 2023
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well
    Ather 450X Apex bookings open, deliveries in March'24
    12 Dec 2023
    The discounts and benefits are available on limited stocks up till December 31, 2023
    Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 e-scooter gets year-end offers of up to 31,000
    17 Dec 2023
    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Sian Roadster hybrid sports car is Lamborghini's most powerful speed demon yet.
    First Look: Lamborghini Sian Roadster hybrid sports car
    9 Jul 2020
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
