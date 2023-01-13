The Mihos STD, is priced at ₹1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Mihos STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Mihos STD is available in 3 colour options: Metallic Blue, Solid Yellow Glossy, Pearl White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Mihos STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Mihos STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.