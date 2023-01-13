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MihosPriceRangeSpecifications
Joy e-bike Mihos Right Side View
1/10
Joy e-bike Mihos Head Light
2/10
Joy e-bike Mihos Tail Light
3/10
Joy e-bike Mihos Speedometer
4/10
Joy e-bike Mihos Seat
5/10
Joy e-bike Mihos Front Tyre View
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6/10

Joy e-bike Mihos STD

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1.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mihos STD

Mihos STD Prices

The Mihos STD, is priced at ₹1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Mihos STD Range

The Mihos STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Mihos STD Colours

The Mihos STD is available in 3 colour options: Metallic Blue, Solid Yellow Glossy, Pearl White.

Mihos STD Battery & Range

Mihos STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Mihos STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Mihos STD Specs & Features

The Mihos STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Joy e-bike Mihos STD Price

Mihos STD

₹1.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,07,619
Insurance
4,351
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,11,970
EMI@2,407/mo
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Joy e-bike Mihos STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
1864 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Height
1178 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s
Range
130 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Torque
95 Nm (Motor)
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Mono reversible spring
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco, Sport and Hyper
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
10.3 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
GPS, Vehicle Tracking
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.3 Inch, TFT

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 year or 60,000 km
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Joy e-bike Mihos STD EMI
EMI2,166 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,00,773
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,00,773
Interest Amount
29,187
Payable Amount
1,29,960

Joy e-bike Mihos Alternatives

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+6
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Bajaj Chetak

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Ampere Magnus Neo

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MihosvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
MihosvsRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
MihosvsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Mihosvs450S

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