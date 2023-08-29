Which is the top variant of ADMS Legend? ADMS Legend comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the ADMS Legend? The ADMS Legend is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-100 km, it has a charging time of 4-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.25 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the ADMS Legend have, and what is the price range? The ADMS Legend offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for ADMS Legend? The ADMS Legend is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.25 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-100 km on a single charge.