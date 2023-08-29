|Battery Capacity
|1.25 kWh
|Max Speed
|50-130 kmph
|Range
|60-100 km
|Charging time
|4-8 Hrs.
ADMS Legend price starts at ₹ 97,000 .
₹97,000*
60-100 Km
|Model Name
ADMS Legend
|Kinetic Green Flex
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹97,000
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
|Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh
3 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
|Range
60-100 km
120 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
150-201 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic