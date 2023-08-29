Saved Articles

HT Auto
ADMS Legend Left Side View
1/1

ADMS Legend

ADMS Legend starting price is Rs. 97,000 in India. ADMS Legend is available in 1 variant
97,000
Delhi
ADMS Legend Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.25 kWh
Max Speed50-130 kmph
Range60-100 km
Charging time4-8 Hrs.
ADMS Legend Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Legend vs Flex
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Legend vs V1
UPCOMING
LML Star

LML Star

1 - 1.2 Lakhs
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
Legend vs EPluto 7G Pr...
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Legend vs S1 X
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Legend vs Epluto 7G Ma...

ADMS Legend Variants & Price

ADMS Legend price starts at ₹ 97,000 .

STD
97,000*
60-100 Km
ADMS Legend Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.25 kWh
Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range60-100 km
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.
ADMS Legend comparison with its competitors

Model Name
ADMS Legend
Kinetic Green FlexVida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XPURE EV Epluto 7G Max
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹97,000
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh
3 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
Range
60-100 km
120 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
150-201 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular ADMS Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  ADMS Bikes

    News

    The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 brings back the legendary Karizma nomenclature in Hero MotoCorp's product portfolio.
    2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched. Price, design, specs and all you need to know
    29 Aug 2023
    NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal brings the race winners trophy to the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas.
    When NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal drove in on a customized Cadillac with horns
    26 Oct 2021
    For 2021, the Hayabusa has entered the third generation after a wait of good 13 years.
    2022 Suzuki Hayabusa first ride review: The 'legend' continues
    5 Jul 2021
    Honda CB125R looks like a smaller version of the CB300R that is on sale in the Indian market.
    2024 Honda CB125R announced for Europe, will rival KTM 125 Duke
    23 Mar 2024
    Bajaj Auto will introduce the world's first CNG motorcycle in June this year, which is likely to be an offering in the 110-125 cc segment (Image used only for representational purpose)
    First Bajaj CNG motorcycle to be launched in June: Rajiv Bajaj
    22 Mar 2024
    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Explore Other Options

    ADMS Legend FAQs

    ADMS Legend comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The ADMS Legend is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-100 km, it has a charging time of 4-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.25 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The ADMS Legend offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom).
    The ADMS Legend is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.25 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-100 km on a single charge.
    The ADMS Legend has a charging time of 4-8 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

