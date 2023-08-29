HT Auto
2023 Hero Karizma Xmr 210 Launched. Here's All About It Design, Specs, Price

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched at 1.72 lakh. Legend returns in new avatar

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the much-awaited Karizma XMR 210, which brings back the phenomenally successful Karizma nomenclature to the two-wheeler giant's product lineup after four years. Priced at 172,900 (ex-showroom), the Hero Karizma XMR 210 comes as a key part of the brand's strategy for premium products. This comes as an introductory price and expect the price to go up in a few weeks. Booking for the bike will commence on August 29 only. Despite being a modern iteration of the Karizma, the new model carries some signature styling elements that remind us of the original model that was introduced in 2003.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2023, 13:15 PM
The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 brings back the legendary Karizma nomenclature in Hero MotoCorp's product portfolio.
Hero Karizma has remained one of the most successful products of all time in the Indian motorcycle market. It was first introduced in 2003 under the collaboration between Honda and Hero MotoCorp. The Karizma remained in business till January 2019. The changing technologies and dampening sales later in the last decade forced Hero MotoCorp to finally discontinue the motorcycle. However, the popularity of Karizma never faded, which prompted the two-wheeler manufacturer to bring the legendary bike in a new avatar.

The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 looks sportier and more suave compared to its predecessor. However, the signature styling elements are visible in the new model as well, which comes blended with advanced technology and modern features.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Price

Hero Karizma XMR 210 has been launched at an introductory price of 172,900 (ex-showroom). The price is expected to go near 2 lakh once the introductory offer ends. Also, Hero MotoCorp has announced the bike will be available for booking from August 29 afternoon.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Design

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 features an aggressive styling, which makes it visually appealing. It sports sharp and sleek-looking LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The turn indicators and taillamp too come carrying LED touch. The sporty bike gets a slightly raised adjustable front wind guard, while the sculpted and chunky fuel tank gives it a masculine feel. The fuel tank carries some sleek creases, helping in the aerodynamic efficiency of the bike.

The semi-fairing is in line with the previous iteration of Karizma. It carries a split seat layout, with the pillion stepped up and narrow sleek tail section adding more style to the bike. The Karizma XMR 210 features a fully digital colour LCD display that comes with Bluetooth connectivity and first-in-segment turn-by-turn navigation tech. It will be available in three different colour options: Iconic Yellow, Matte Red and Phantom Black.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Engine and specs

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 is powered by a new power mill. Powering the bike is a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that churns out 25.15 bhp peak power and 20.4 Nm maximum torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox for transmission duty.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Brake and suspension

Helping in riding comfort, the telescopic front forks at the front and preloaded adjustable monoshock absorber come fitted to the bike for suspension duty. For braking purposes, the Karizma XMR 210 gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, paired with a dual-channel ABS.

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2023, 13:15 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Honda Hero Karizma Hero Karizma XMR 210 Hero MotoCorp 2023 Hero Karizma

