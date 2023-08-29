Saved Articles

ADMS Legend On Road Price in Mumbai

97,000*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Legend Price in Mumbai

ADMS Legend on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
ADMS Legend STD₹ 1.01 Lakhs
ADMS Legend Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60-100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
97,000
Insurance
4,039
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
1,01,039
EMI@2,172/mo
    News

    The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 brings back the legendary Karizma nomenclature in Hero MotoCorp's product portfolio.
    2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched. Price, design, specs and all you need to know
    29 Aug 2023
    NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal brings the race winners trophy to the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas.
    When NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal drove in on a customized Cadillac with horns
    26 Oct 2021
    For 2021, the Hayabusa has entered the third generation after a wait of good 13 years.
    2022 Suzuki Hayabusa first ride review: The 'legend' continues
    5 Jul 2021
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 and Scram 650 were spotted recently. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Biker Ip)
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 & Scram 650 spotted together ahead of launch
    29 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
