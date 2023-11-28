Which is the top variant of ADMS Racer? ADMS Racer comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the ADMS Racer? The ADMS Racer is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100-150 km, it has a charging time of 4-8 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.16 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the ADMS Racer have, and what is the price range? The ADMS Racer offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for ADMS Racer? The ADMS Racer is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.16 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100-150 km on a single charge.