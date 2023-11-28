Saved Articles

ADMS Racer On Road Price in Bangalore

1.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Racer Price in Bangalore

ADMS Racer on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
ADMS Racer STD₹ 1.14 Lakhs
ADMS Racer Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
100-150 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,10,000
Insurance
4,250
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
1,14,250
EMI@2,456/mo
ADMS Racer Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Flex Price in Bangalore
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
iQube Electric Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
LML Star

LML Star

1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
450x Price in Bangalore
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Chetak Price in Bangalore
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
V1 Price in Bangalore

Popular ADMS Bikes

    News

    The Triumph Thruxton 400 could arrive next year sharing underpinnings with the Speed 400
    Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works? New spy shots reveal upcoming 400 cc cafe racer
    28 Nov 2023
    The Ola Adventure concept could be christened the M1 Adventure upon launch scheduled in 2024
    Ola Electric trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure & M1 Cyber Racer e-motorcycle names
    24 Aug 2023
    Eimor Customs made a lot of cosmetic changes to the Interceptor 650 to modify it into a cafe racer.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a stealthy cafe racer
    12 May 2023
    The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
    3 May 2023
    This Jawa 42 has been modified by Muhammed Raihan. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_the_jinn)
    Anand Mahindra offers glimpse of Batmobike, a modified Jawa 42 cafe racer
    28 Mar 2023
    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
