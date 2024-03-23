Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
ADMS Rame Left Side View
1/1

ADMS Rame

ADMS Rame starting price is Rs. 1,25,000 in India. ADMS Rame is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.25 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
park+ banner
ADMS Rame Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh
Max Speed70-120
Range100 km
Charging time4-8 Hours
View all Rame specs and features

ADMS Rame Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rame vs Flex
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rame vs iQube Electr...
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check AE-3 details
View similar Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rame vs S1 Pro
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rame vs 450x
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rame vs Chetak

ADMS Rame Variants & Price

ADMS Rame price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs .

STD
1.25 Lakhs*
100 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
Know more

ADMS Rame Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh
Charging Point4-8 Hours
Range100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-8 Hours
View all Rame specs and features

ADMS Rame comparison with its competitors

Model Name
ADMS Rame
Kinetic Green FlexTVS iQube ElectricOla Electric S1 ProAther Energy 450xBajaj Chetak
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.25 Lakhs
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh
3 kWh
4.56 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
Range
100 km
120 km
100 km
181-195 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

My Garage

Popular ADMS Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  ADMS Bikes

    News

    Honda CB125R looks like a smaller version of the CB300R that is on sale in the Indian market.
    2024 Honda CB125R announced for Europe, will rival KTM 125 Duke
    23 Mar 2024
    Bajaj Auto will introduce the world's first CNG motorcycle in June this year, which is likely to be an offering in the 110-125 cc segment (Image used only for representational purpose)
    First Bajaj CNG motorcycle to be launched in June: Rajiv Bajaj
    22 Mar 2024
    The Svartpilen 801 is the flagship motorcycle for Husqvarna.
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 makes global debut
    21 Mar 2024
    Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs taking delivery of the first Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini deliveries commence, costs 72 lakh
    21 Mar 2024
    Honda has launched a new mobile application called Smart Workshop, aimed at enhancing the service experience for owners of Honda motorcycles and scooters,
    Honda 2-wheeler customers can now track servicing in real-time. Here’s how
    21 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes
    Explore Other Options

    ADMS Rame FAQs

    ADMS Rame comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The ADMS Rame is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 4-8 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.16 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The ADMS Rame offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The ADMS Rame is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.16 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.
    The ADMS Rame has a charging time of 4-8 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    5.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Zeal EX

    Ampere Zeal EX

    96,690 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Suzuki GSX S750

    Suzuki GSX S750

    7.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Suzuki SV650

    Suzuki SV650

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    KTM RC 490

    KTM RC 490

    3.85 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Scooters

    Vespa SXL 150

    Vespa SXL 150

    1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SXL 150 Price in Delhi
    Hero Maestro Edge 125

    Hero Maestro Edge 125

    70,700 - 82,250
    Check Latest Offers
    Maestro Edge 125 Price in Delhi
    Aprilia SXR 125

    Aprilia SXR 125

    1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SXR 125 Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Evolet Raptor

    Evolet Raptor

    1 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Raptor details
    View similar Bikes
    UPCOMING
    SYM Joymax Z 300

    SYM Joymax Z 300

    3.25 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Joymax Z 300 details
    View similar Bikes
    View all
     Popular Scooters