ADMS Rame on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest ADMS Rame on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest ADMS Rame dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. ADMS Rame on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the ADMS Rame is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Bangalore and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price ADMS Rame STD ₹ 1.30 Lakhs