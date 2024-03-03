Saved Articles

ADMS Rame On Road Price in Bangalore

1.25 Lakhs*
Bangalore
Rame Price in Bangalore

ADMS Rame on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
ADMS Rame STD₹ 1.30 Lakhs
ADMS Rame Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,000
Insurance
4,697
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
1,29,697
EMI@2,788/mo
    News

    Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) registered an 86% growth in India with 458,711 units of two-wheelers sold in February 2024.
    Improving rural demand helps Honda Motorcycles post 86% growth in February 2024
    3 Mar 2024
    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 and Scram 650 were spotted recently. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Biker Ip)
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 & Scram 650 spotted together ahead of launch
    29 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    The TVS HLX 150F comes with a host of upgrades for international markets as the 150 cc commuter crosses the 3.5 million sales mark
    TVS HLX 150F launched internationally as HLX range sales cross 3.5 million mark
    26 Feb 2024
    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
