ADMS Rame on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest ADMS Rame on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest ADMS Rame dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. ADMS Rame on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the ADMS Rame is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Pune, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Pune and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Pune. Variants On-Road Price ADMS Rame STD ₹ 1.30 Lakhs