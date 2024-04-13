ADMS Rame on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest ADMS Rame on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest ADMS Rame dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. ADMS Rame on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the ADMS Rame is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price ADMS Rame STD ₹ 1.30 Lakhs