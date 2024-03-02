Saved Articles

ADMS EVA vs TVS iQube Electric

In 2024 ADMS EVA or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

EVA vs iQube Electric Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eva Iqube electric
BrandADMSTVS
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range90-150 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.5 Hours
EVA
ADMS EVA
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
5000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,8751,23,076
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,17,422
RTO
00
Insurance
4,8755,654
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0062,645
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

iQube Electric Comparison with other bikes

TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Chetaknull | Electric | Automatic1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs Chetak
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ola Electric S1 Pronull | Electric | Automatic1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs S1 Pro
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs 450x
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ola Electric S1 Xnull | Electric | Automatic90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs S1 X
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Vida V1null | Electric | Automatic1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs V1
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Chetaknull | Electric | Automatic1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs Chetak

    Latest News

    The Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle now retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it substantially affordable if you buy before March 31
    Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle gets a 37,500 price cut till March 31
    2 Mar 2024
    Honda has revealed details about the upcoming CR-V SUV which will be powered by hydrogen fuel and paired with an electric battery as well.
    Honda CR-V SUV, powered by hydrogen fuel, will offer up to 434-km range
    1 Mar 2024
    Scooters from Ola Electric continue to get a price cut.
    Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ to be offered with discounts till March end
    2 Mar 2024
    The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge
    Ola Electric registers 35,000 units in February, captures 42% market share
    2 Mar 2024
    Latest Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
    Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    1 Feb 2024
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
    Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
    23 Jan 2024
    View all
     