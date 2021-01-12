HT Auto
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Specifications

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk starting price is Rs. 73,999 in India. Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk is available in 3 variant
73,999 - 1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Specs

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Odysse Electric Hawk starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk sits in the Electric

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Hawk Plus
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
1900 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Kerb Weight
128 kg
Height
1130 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Torque
44 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1800 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
170 km/charge
Max Speed
45 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Anti Theft Lock, Music System
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
2.96 KW
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric News

Odysse E2Go gets telescopic front forks, and dual spring hydraulic rear shock absorbers.
Odysse Electric launches E2Go and E2Go Lite low-speed scooters
12 Jan 2021
Odysse offers three products in six variants in the Indian market.
This electric two-wheeler maker is offering one-night stay with its products
28 Oct 2020
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Variants & Price List

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk price starts at ₹ 73,999 and goes upto ₹ 1.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk comes in 3 variants. Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk top variant price is ₹ 98,500.

Hawk STD
73,999*
1800 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Hawk Lite
89,000*
1800 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Hawk Plus
98,500*
1800 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

