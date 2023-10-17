Saved Articles

HT Auto

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk STD

6/15
73,999*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Key Specs
Max Speed45 Kmph
Range70 Km/charge
View all Odysse Electric Hawk specs and features

Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk STD Latest Updates

Odysse Electric Hawk falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 73,999. It offers many

  • Range: 70 km/charge
  • Max Speed: 45 kmph
  • Body Type: Electric Bikes
  • Battery Capacity: 28 Ah
    • ...Read More

    Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk STD Price

    Hawk STD
    ₹ 73,999*On-Road Price
    45 Kmph
    70 Km/charge
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    73,999
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    73,999
    EMI@1,591/mo
    Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Load Capacity
    150 kg
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Length
    1900 mm
    Wheelbase
    1380 mm
    Height
    1130 mm
    Saddle Height
    830 mm
    Width
    730 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Torque
    44 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Remote Start,Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    1800 W
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Range
    70 km/charge
    Max Speed
    45 kmph
    Body Type
    Electric Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Spring loaded hydraulic
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Anti Theft Lock, Music System
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    28 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk STD EMI
    EMI1,431 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    66,599
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    66,599
    Interest Amount
    19,289
    Payable Amount
    85,888

    Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk other Variants

    Hawk Lite
    ₹ 89,000*On-Road Price
    45 Kmph
    70 Km/charge
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    89,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    89,000
    EMI@1,913/mo
    Hawk Plus
    ₹ 98,500*On-Road Price
    45 Kmph
    170 Km/charge
    View breakup

    Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Alternatives

    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV LoEV STD

    59,900
    Check latest Offers
    Odysse Elect... vs BattRE Elect...
    Odysse Electric Racer

    Odysse Electric Racer Lite

    59,500 - 76,000
    Check latest Offers
    Odysse Elect... vs Racer
    Avon E Star

    Avon E Star STD

    60,000 Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Odysse Elect... vs E Star
    Gemopai Ryder

    Gemopai Ryder STD

    60,000
    Check latest Offers
    Odysse Elect... vs Ryder

