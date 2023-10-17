Odysse Electric Hawk falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 73,999. It offers manyOdysse Electric Hawk falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 73,999. It offers many features like Display, Cruise Control, Low Battery Indicator and specs like:
Range: 70 km/charge
Max Speed: 45 kmph
Body Type: Electric Bikes
Battery Capacity: 28 Ah
Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk STD Price