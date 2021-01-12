Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 74,000.
The on road price for Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk top variant goes up to Rs. 98,500 in Delhi.
The lowest price model is Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk STD and the most priced model is Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk Plus.
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk is mainly compared to BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV which starts at Rs. 59,900 in Delhi, Odysse Electric Racer which starts at Rs. 59,500 in Delhi and Avon E Star starting at Rs. 60,000 in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk STD ₹ 74,000 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk Lite ₹ 89,000 Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk Plus ₹ 98,500
