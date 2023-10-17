Odysse Electric Hawk falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk Plus (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 98,500. It offers many Odysse Electric Hawk falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk Plus (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 98,500. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Charging Point, Display, Low Battery Indicator and specs like: Range: 170 km/charge Max Speed: 45 kmph Body Type: Electric Bikes Battery Capacity: 2.96 KW ...Read MoreRead Less