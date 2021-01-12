Odysse Electric on Tuesday announced the launch of a new low-speed scooter, E2Go for the Indian market. The new battery-powered two-wheeler has been made available in two iterations - lead-acid and lithium-ion.

The Odysse E2go and E2Go Lite are priced at ₹52,999 and ₹63,999, respectively (ex-showroom Ahmedabad). Both the models are available in a choice of five colour scheme options - Azure blue, Scarlet Red, Teal green, Midnight black, Matte black.

The new E2Go sources power from a 250 Watt, 60V BLDC motor (Waterproof) electric motor. There are two battery options available in the form of a 1.26 KWH Lithium-ion battery as well as a 28AH lead-acid battery.

The company claims that E2Go gets an anti-theft mechanism. Its Lithium batteries are portable and come with a warranty of 3 years. The E2Go electric scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and comes with a full charge range of 60 km.

Some of the key features on the scooter include reverse gear function, 3 drive modes, LED speedometer, anti-theft motor locking, keyless entry and USB charging. In terms of cycle parts, it benefits from telescopic front forks, and dual spring hydraulic rear shock absorbers.

"The E2Go is targeted towards the urban women and youth market where everyone wants to have their mobility in their own hands at an affordable entry cost without any hassle of registration process or license" said Mr Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer of Odysse Electric Vehicles. "We hope our offerings will also contribute towards bringing down the pollution levels in the cities of India," he added.