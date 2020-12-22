Bajaj Auto stepped onto the electric bandwagon with its battery-powered Chetak which went on sale in India in January 2020. The initial numbers of e-scooter were low even by the electric two-wheeler's standard and the sales couldn't really lift off as originally planned since the nationwide lockdown imposed restrictions on its production as well as sales.

Now a few months down the line, the chart has witnessed a positive trend especially within the last couple of months. The collective sales performance for September, October and November for Chetak stands at 810 units. For reference, TVS's iQube electric scooter found only 138 customers in India within the last three months.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto begins talks to swap stake in KTM with Austrian partner)

Also, Bajaj Auto has steadily increased the reach of its electric scooter as it is now retailed from a total of 18 dealerships in the country - 5 in Pune and 13 in Bengaluru. On the other hand, the TVS iQube is retailed only at 10 dealerships in Bengaluru

Suzuki Motorcycle India is also readying a competitor to the Chetak e-scooter in the form of Burgman electric which was very recently spotted undergoing testing on the street of Gurugram. Bajaj Auto has also officially registered the Chetak electric's design for the European market. The patent for the e-scooter has been registered at the (EUIPO) European Union Intellectual Property Office. The Chetak has been granted a registration validity until November 2029 for Europe. (More details here)

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto introduces price hike across KTM, Husqvarna motorcycles)

The Chetak is powered by an electric motor which sources charge from a 3kWh lithium-ion battery. It has been officially claimed to deliver a real-world full-charge range of 95 km.