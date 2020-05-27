Bajaj Chetak electric to go global. Design patent registered in Europe

The Pune based automaker has officially registered the Chetak electric's design in Europe. The patent has been registered at the (EUIPO) European Union Intellectual Property Office. The registration was filed in February this year and Bajaj has received a registration validity until November 2029.

The scooter was launched in the Indian market in January this year and soon after the launch, it managed to garner over 2,000 bookings in just 15 days. The company earlier revealed that it is evaluating the prospects of making it a global scooter. Thus the patent protects the Chetak's design from being copied by the rival brands outside India.

The Chetak e-scooter is available in two variants, the entry-level Urbane and the top-end Premium variant. It sources power from a 3.8kW/4.1kW (continuous/peak power) electric motor. The power is transmitted to the rear wheel thanks to a unique automated transmission. The Chetak e-scooter's 3kWh, lithium-ion battery is good enough to return a real-world full charge range of 95 kms in the Eco mode and 85 kms in the Sport mode.

Bajaj Auto has also resumed operations at Chetak Electric's service centres located in Pune and Bangalore. The brand has said that its service centres and company touch points will adhere to the government-issued guidelines and health protocols.

Bajaj Auto is yet to announce details on the resumption of sales of the e-scooter. Since the production at Bajaj's Chakan plant has already commenced since May first week, it is expected that the sales will also resume shortly.

