Bajaj Auto hikes prices of entire KTM bikes' line-up. Here's new list

Apart from hiking prices of its own products, Bajaj Auto has now announced a price-hike across the entire range of KTM bikes. The price-hike stretches from ₹4,096 on the KTM 200 Duke to ₹5,109 on the KTM 390 Adventure. This is the first official price-hike on the KTM bikes since the last BS 6 update.

For the uninitiated, the KTM range starts from the entry-level 125 Duke motorcycle which is now priced at ₹1,42,265* after a hike of ₹4,223. The next in the list is the 200 Duke which now costs ₹1,76,845*. The 250 Duke, 390 Duke, RC 125, RC 200, RC 390 and the 390 Adventure bikes now cost ₹2,05,312*, ₹2,57,906*, ₹1,59,629*, ₹2,00,864*, ₹2,53,184* and ₹3,04,110*, respectively.

Currently there is no announcement on the BS 6 compliant 790 Duke. The BS 4 compliant version of the middle-weight naked previously retailed at huge discounts in the Indian market as a part of stock clearance scheme ahead of the April 1st deadline.

In similar updates, Bajaj Auto has also hiked pricing of the Husqvarna 250 Twins. Check out the updated pricing of the new bikes here.

Bajaj Auto has also resumed operations of its KTM/Husqvarna dealerships in India. The reopening began on May 4 with the dealerships taking permission from respective local authorities.

Commenting on reopening of dealerships, Bajaj Auto Ltd Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said, "India is gearing up for the new normal post the Covid-19 pandemic and so are we at Bajaj Auto. The opening of workshops and dealerships is another step towards making a fresh start."