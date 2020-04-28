Here's how many Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters were sold in March

Bajaj Auto marked its entry in the electric vehicle segment with the launch of the Chetak Electric in January. The deliveries of the scooter started later in March and that too in select Indian cities - Pune and Bengaluru. Moreover, the nationwide lockdown which was announced on March 24th, jolted the company's plans.

The home grown automaker managed to sell a total of just 91 units of the battery powered Chetak scooter last month.

It is the first all-electric scooter under Bajaj's Urbanite brand. For the uninitiated, it is available in two variants - Urbane and Premium. It has been given a price tag of ₹1 lakh and ₹1.15 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Pune).

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto's Aurangabad plant restarts operations)

In terms of exterior styling, the Chetak Electric boasts an old-school retro design, which some say has been inspired from the Vespa scooter styling. Some of its key features include full LED lighting, premium paint finish, alloy wheels, keyless ignition and much more. It also features a full digital instrument console which displays all the necessary information in a clear and readable format.

It features a 3 kWh, IP67-rated battery pack and sources power from an electric motor which is capable of churning out 4 kW (5.36 PS) peak power, and 3.8 kW (5 PS) continuous power. The power is backed-up by 16 Nm of torque. It also features two ride modes - Sport and Eco. As the name suggests, the former promises to deliver a sportier ride experience while the latter provides a slightly longer maximum range. As per the company's official claims, the scooter can be charged up to 100% in about 5 hours.

It weighs 120 kg and is capable of attaining a top speed of 60 kmph. In the Eco mode it has a claimed maximum range of over 95 km, while the Sport mode offers slightly less 85 km of full charge range.

(Also Read: Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS 6 launched at ₹59,802)

The nationwide lockdown has affected the production of Bajaj's battery powered two-wheeler. Bajaj has shifted the earlier June delivery plans to the third-quarter (September) this year. (Read full details here)















