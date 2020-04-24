Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS 6 has been launched in India at a price tag of ₹59,802*. Previously, the bike was sold at ₹56,371*.

Apart from the new BS 6 complaint powertrain, there is no other significant update on the motorcycle and it remains similar to the previous BS 4 spec model. It's headlight, fly-screen and the turn indicators have been tweaked very mildly. Also, the drum brake variant has now been discontinued with the BS 6 update, and the bike is only available in a single disc brake variant.

It gets an updated 115.45 cc single-cylinder engine which is compliant to the BS 6 emission standards. It is an air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which churns out 8.6 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is teamed-up to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Platina 110 H Gear is basically a commuter motorcycle and thus employs some very basic features which keeps the package cost effective. Some of its exteriors highlights include a stylish halogen headlight, 11-litre fuel tank sporting attractive graphics, blacked-out engine and exhaust, long comfortable seat and alloy wheels.

The motorcycle also features a semi-digital instrument panel with an analogue speedometer on the left and a small digital display added on to the right side. The screen displays all the necessary data such as fuel level, time, odo trip ratings and more. Moreover, it also gets a gear position indicator.

Its equipment list includes hydraulic telescopic fork at the front and SOS rear suspension with Nitrox gas canister. The braking duties are performed by 240 mm front disc and 110 mm drum at the rear. For saftey, the bike gets CBS.

It gets two paint scheme options including Red and Black. It is available only in a single (disc brake) configuration which has been priced at ₹59,802*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi