The BS 6 compliant Pulsar 150 has received a price hike of ₹2,000. While earlier the motorcycle was priced at ₹94,956* for the Standard variant and ₹98,835* for the Twin-Disc variant, the price for both the trims now start at ₹96,960* and ₹1,00,838*, respectively. This is the first-ever price hike of the Pulsar 150 BS 6.

Both the Standard and Twin-Disc variants are almost identical save for the few minor differences such as single-piece seat with single-piece pillion grab rail on the Standard variant and split-seat setup with split grab rail on the higher variant. Besides this, also the body graphics differ on both the models.

The Pulsar 150 is one of the most famous offerings in its segment. It is a direct rival to the likes FZ V3.0, Honda Unicorn 160 and a couple more competitors around the 150 cc segment.

The price hike is rather surprising since most of the automakers want the sales to pick-up after weeks of complete inactivity and in order to do so, many have also started offering limited time discounts and offers to encourage new buyers. But at the same time, Bajaj Auto is not the only manufacturer to introduce a price hike since Hero MotoCorp has also raised prices throughout the range (more information here).

Bajaj Auto has resumed partial operation of dealerships around the country as per the latest government's directives. The reopening of Bajaj dealerships around the country began on May 4, after taking permission from respective local authorities, the company said in a statement issued in the past.

Commenting on reopening of dealerships, Bajaj Auto Ltd Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said, "India is gearing up for the new normal post the Covid-19 pandemic and so are we at Bajaj Auto. The opening of workshops and dealerships is another step towards making a fresh start."

*Ex-showroom, Delhi