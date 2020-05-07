The country's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp has increased pricing of all its current models. The company has updated its official website with new prices.

In comparison to the older models, there's been an increment of around ₹750 to ₹2,800.

Here is the list of updated prices new vs old prices:

Models New price Old price Splendor Plus Kick Start ₹ 60,350 ₹ 59,600 Splendor Plus Self Start ₹ 62,650 ₹ 61,900 Splendor Plus Self Start i3S ₹ 63,860 ₹ 63,110 Super Splendor Self Start/Drum ₹ 68,150 ₹ 67,300 Super Splendor Self Start/Disc ₹ 70,800 ₹ 71,650 Splendor iSmart Self Start/Disc ₹ 67,900 ₹ 67,100 Passion Pro Self Start/Drum ₹ 65,740 ₹ 64,990 Passion Pro Self Start/Disc ₹ 67,940 ₹ 67,190 Glamour Self Start/Drum ₹ 69,750 ₹ 68,900 Glamour Self Start/Disc ₹ 73,250 ₹ 72,400 HF Deluxe Self Start/Drum ₹ 56,675 ₹ 55,925 HF Deluxe Self Start/Drum i3S ₹ 58,000 ₹ 57,250 Destini 125 Steel Wheels/Drum ₹ 65,310 ₹ 64,310 Destini 125 Alloy/Drum ₹ 68,100 ₹ 66,800 Maestro Edge 125 Alloy/Drum ₹ 69,250 ₹ 67,950 Maestro Edge 125 Alloy/Disc ₹ 71,450 ₹ 70,150 Pleasure Self Start/Steel Wheels ₹ 55,600 ₹ 54,800 Pleasure Self Start/Alloy ₹ 57,600 ₹ 56,800

What should be noted is that Hero is yet to list out pricing of the BS 6 complaint XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, and Xtreme 200S bikes. Also, the company has already revealed the Xtreme 160R motorcycle which will be launched in next few months. It will be a very significant product for Hero.

The company has recently announced that it will gradually re-initiate production and retail in the country, in-line with the Government's latest directives. Hero Motocorp previously suspended its operations (production + retail) in March in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The company said in a recently issued statement that it has commenced operations at three of its manufacturing sites – Gurugram and Dharuhera (both in Haryana), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and additionally the Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana in Rajasthan.

Only the essential staff has been allowed to report at the field duties, on the other hand, the remaining employees of its corporate offices, have been permitted to work from home till further announcements.