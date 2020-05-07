The country's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp has increased pricing of all its current models. The company has updated its official website with new prices.

In comparison to the older models, there's been an increment of around 750 to 2,800.

(Also Read: Electric vehicles are a three-wheeled race: Sohinder Gill, CEO at Hero Electric)

Here is the list of updated prices new vs old prices:

ModelsNew priceOld price
Splendor Plus Kick Start 60,350 59,600
Splendor Plus Self Start 62,650 61,900
Splendor Plus Self Start i3S 63,860 63,110
Super Splendor Self Start/Drum 68,150 67,300
Super Splendor Self Start/Disc 70,800 71,650 
Splendor iSmart Self Start/Disc 67,900 67,100
Passion Pro Self Start/Drum 65,740 64,990
Passion Pro Self Start/Disc 67,940 67,190
Glamour Self Start/Drum 69,750 68,900
Glamour Self Start/Disc 73,250  72,400
HF Deluxe Self Start/Drum 56,675 55,925
HF Deluxe Self Start/Drum i3S  58,000 57,250
Destini 125 Steel Wheels/Drum 65,310 64,310
Destini 125 Alloy/Drum 68,100 66,800
Maestro Edge 125 Alloy/Drum 69,250 67,950
Maestro Edge 125 Alloy/Disc 71,450 70,150
Pleasure Self Start/Steel Wheels 55,600 54,800
Pleasure Self Start/Alloy 57,600 56,800

What should be noted is that Hero is yet to list out pricing of the BS 6 complaint XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, and Xtreme 200S bikes. Also, the company has already revealed the Xtreme 160R motorcycle which will be launched in next few months. It will be a very significant product for Hero.

The company has recently announced that it will gradually re-initiate production and retail in the country, in-line with the Government's latest directives. Hero Motocorp previously suspended its operations (production + retail) in March in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The company said in a recently issued statement that it has commenced operations at three of its manufacturing sites – Gurugram and Dharuhera (both in Haryana), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and additionally the Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana in Rajasthan.

Only the essential staff has been allowed to report at the field duties, on the other hand, the remaining employees of its corporate offices, have been permitted to work from home till further announcements.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue