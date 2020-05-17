Bajaj Auto has recently updated new pricing for the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 motorcycles. While previously both the bikes were priced at ₹1,80,032*, now the bikes have become dearer by ₹4,736. The bikes' latest pricing is ₹1,84,768*. This is the first-ever price hike for both the bikes since their February launch.

The Husqvarna 250 Twins arrived in the Indian market just weeks before the nationwide lockdown came into action on March 24th. Bajaj Auto managed to sell 410 units of Husqvarna bikes in March. Though the sales figures may not seem enough, but the numbers are encouraging considering the company started selling bikes just weeks ahead of the lockdown. Bajaj recently announced the resumption of operations as per the government's latest directives. Apart from increasing prices on the Husqvarna bikes, the company has also hiked prices of the entire KTM bikes in India.

The Husqvarna 250 Twins made their first-ever debut in India in December 2019 at the India Bike Week 2019. Both the bikes created quite a stir in the market thanks to their hyper modern design and unconventional appeal.

These bikes are basically a KTM 250 Duke from the inside as they employ the same frame, engine, suspension and all other mechanical bits. At the heart of the 250 Twins sit a 248.8 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit which delivers 30 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The transmission also remains the same 6-speed unit.

In terms of exterior styling, while the Vitpilen 250 feature a café racer styled exterior profile, the Svartpilen comes out as a scrambler inspired bike which features mid placed foot-pegs, rugged styling, dual-purpose tyres and a slightly more comfortable riding position. Both the bikes share the same suspension kit which includes - WP upside-down fork (front) and a single monoshock (rear).

*(ex-showroom, Delhi)