Here's how many Husqvarna bikes Bajaj sold in India in March

Bajaj Auto announced the launch of Husqvarna bikes in late February. But it was definitely not the most favorable time to introduce a new product in the market since the country went into a lockdown state from March 24th.

As per the latest data, Bajaj Auto managed to sell 410 units of Husqvarna bikes (Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250) in March. The sales figures may not seem enough, but these are encouraging numbers considering the brand started selling bikes in India just weeks ahead of the nationwide lockdown. Also, what's to be noted here is that these are wholesale figures which indicate the number of motorcycles sold to dealers across the country.

Husqvarna 250 Twins were first showcased in the country in December 2019, at the India Bike Week festival. The bikes created quite a stir with their unconventional looks.

For the uninitiated, the Husqvarna 250 Twins are derived from the KTM 250 Duke. Both the bikes use the frame, suspension and engine sourced from their orange counterpart.

The engine that functions inside the bikes is a 248.8cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit. It's known to produce 30 PS at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque which peaks at 7,500 rpm. It comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

While the Vitpilen comes out as a very café racer-styled motorcycle with low slung handle-bar and tad aggressive leaned-forward riding stance, the Svartpilen is a scrambler inspired offering with mid placed foot-pegs, rugged styling, dual-purpose tyres and a comparatively more comfortable riding position. It weighs 154 kg (dry), while the Svartpilen is rated to have 153 kg (dry) weight. Both the bikes are suspended on WP upside-down fork (front) and single monoshock (rear).

Both the bikes retail at the same ₹1.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) price point and undercut the KTM 250 Duke by good ₹20,000. The price is very likely to increase in the upcoming months when the sale picks-up.