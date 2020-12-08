Bajaj Auto introduces price hike across KTM, Husqvarna motorcycles

Bajaj Auto has increased prices of KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles in the country. The price hike introduced across the KTM bikes range from ₹1,279 and go up to ₹8,517. The only motorcycles which remain unaffected in the latest price hike are the recently introduced KTM 250 Adventure which retails at ₹2.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the 2021 KTM 125 Duke which costs ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 390 Duke has received the biggest price hike of ₹8,517. On the other hand, the popular RC 125 sports bike is ₹1,279 costlier now.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto begins talks to swap stake in KTM with Austrian partner)

Apart from KTM, Bajaj has also raised prices of Husqvarna range of bikes. Both the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 have now turned costlier by ₹1,790 each.

KTM / Husqvarna Models Old Price New Price Difference Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 ₹ 1.85 lakh ₹ 1.87 lakh ₹ 1,790 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 ₹ 1.85 lakh ₹ 1.87 lakh ₹ 1,790 KTM RC 125 ₹ 1.60 lakh ₹ 1.61 lakh ₹ 1,279 KTM 200 Duke ₹ 1.77 lakh ₹ 1.79 lakh ₹ 1,923 KTM 250 Duke ₹ 2.09 lakh ₹ 2.14 lakh ₹ 4,738 KTM 390 Duke ₹ 2.58 lakh ₹ 2.67 lakh ₹ 8,517 KTM RC 390 ₹ 2.53 lakh ₹ 2.57 lakh ₹ 3,539 KTM 390 Adventure ₹ 3.04 lakh ₹ 3.06 lakh ₹ 1,442

(Also Read: KTM 125 Duke vs Yamaha MT 15: Price Comparison)

Husqvarna is also reportedly working on the introduction of the higher displacement Vitpilen and Svartpilen motorcycles which will come kitted with the 390 Duke's powertrain. The bigger Husqvarna motorcycles are expected to be introduced in the first half of 2021.