Discounts, cashbacks and a plethora of other schemes and incentives are being rolled out daily in the Indian automotive sector in order to woo customers towards showrooms - physical or virtual. Odysse Electric Vehicles has now jumped the bandwagon and announced on Wednesday that customers will also get a one-night stay at a 'luxurious' property in Lonavala on purchase of its Hawk, Racer and EVOQIS products. This is apart from a gift voucher on every booking.

Odysse Electric Vehicles offers three products - in six variants - in the Indian market which start at ₹59,500 and go all the way up to ₹1.50 lakh (all prices are ex showroom, Ahmedabad). The company presently has six dealerships but plans to have another 10 by March 2021 and branch out to 25 cities by the end of the next year.

With a view of making the most of a preference towards personal mobility in Covid-19 times as well as the festive period, the company has now decided to offer the one-night stay at Lonavala's Camellia Villas as well as an assured gift voucher worth ₹3,000. It adds that this festive offer is valid on all purchases made between October 28 and November 15. "We are delighted to offer consumers a number of attractive offers on our product range to increase the use of electric vehicles," Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer at Odysse Electric Vehicles, said in a press statement issued by the company. "The demand for personal mobility has increased due to the pandemic and customer's need to ensure personal safety. Customers are looking for affordable and safe vehicle options to commute. This has led to a surge in queries and interest in electric scooters and bikes."

(Note: Please check with the company and dealership outlets for terms and conditions related to the offers)